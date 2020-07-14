कानपुर एनकाउंटर: ग्रामीण बोले, 18 गांवों की 200 बीघा जमीन पर विकास का कब्जा, कोई विरोध करता तो मारा जाता

{"_id":"5f0d35428ebc3e637646f906","slug":"kanpur-encounter-villagers-said-vikas-dubey-took-possession-of-200-bigha-land-in-18-villages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, 18 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 200 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0d35428ebc3e637646f906","slug":"kanpur-encounter-villagers-said-vikas-dubey-took-possession-of-200-bigha-land-in-18-villages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, 18 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 200 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter SIT
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d35428ebc3e637646f906","slug":"kanpur-encounter-villagers-said-vikas-dubey-took-possession-of-200-bigha-land-in-18-villages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, 18 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 200 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter SIT
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d35428ebc3e637646f906","slug":"kanpur-encounter-villagers-said-vikas-dubey-took-possession-of-200-bigha-land-in-18-villages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, 18 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 200 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter SIT
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d35428ebc3e637646f906","slug":"kanpur-encounter-villagers-said-vikas-dubey-took-possession-of-200-bigha-land-in-18-villages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, 18 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 200 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू गांव में जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d35428ebc3e637646f906","slug":"kanpur-encounter-villagers-said-vikas-dubey-took-possession-of-200-bigha-land-in-18-villages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, 18 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 200 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू गांव में जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला