Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur Encounter: villagers said, Vikas Dubey took possession of 200 bigha land in 18 villages

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: ग्रामीण बोले, 18 गांवों की 200 बीघा जमीन पर विकास का कब्जा, कोई विरोध करता तो मारा जाता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 14 Jul 2020 10:36 AM IST
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे ने इलाके के 18 गांवों की करीब 200 बीघा जमीन कब्जा कर रखी थी। फसल पर भी वो हर सीजन में किसानों से मोटी रकम वसूलता था। बिकरू व उसके आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस-प्रशासन के अलावा एसआईटी व न्यायिक आयोग को बताया कि विकास की दहशत के चलते वो लोग कभी भी अपने मन की फसल नहीं बोते थे। जो विकास कहता था वो ही करना पड़ता था। उसने जमीन या तो जबरन लिखवा ली या सीधे कब्जा कर लिया।

 
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

