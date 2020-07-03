शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey's mother said my son is a terrorist, kill him

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे की मां ने कहा मेरा बेटा आतंकी है उसे मार दो, फिर फूट-फूट कर रोने लगीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 07:46 PM IST
सरला दुबे, विकास की मां
सरला दुबे, विकास की मां - फोटो : amar ujala

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में एक सीओ सहित आठ पुलिसकर्मियों को मौत के घाट उतारने वाले हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे की मां भाई दीपू के साथ लखनऊ के कृष्णानगर स्थित आवास में रहती हैं। विकास की तलाश में जब पुलिस ने वहां दबिश दी तो उसकी मां सरला दुबे मिलीं।

सरला दुबे, विकास की मां
सरला दुबे, विकास की मां - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
आठ पुलिसकर्मी हुए शहीद
आठ पुलिसकर्मी हुए शहीद - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास का घर जहां मारे गए पुलिसकर्मी, जांच कर निकलते एडीजी एलओ
विकास का घर जहां मारे गए पुलिसकर्मी, जांच कर निकलते एडीजी एलओ - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
