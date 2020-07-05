शहर चुनें
Kanpur Encounter Vikas Dubey News: phone received from police station then history sheeter vikas dubey called 40 shooter

Kanpur Encounter: विकास के गुर्गे ने खोली चौबेपुर पुलिस की करतूत, बोला- थाने से आया था फोन तो बुलाए गए थे 40-50 बदमाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 10:03 PM IST
मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया विकास दुबे का खास गुर्गा दया शंकर अग्निहोत्री
मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया विकास दुबे का खास गुर्गा दया शंकर अग्निहोत्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर मुठभेड़ में पकड़े गए विकास दुबे के खास गुर्गे दया शंकर अग्निहोत्री ने चौबेपुर पुलिस की करतूत खोलकर रख दी। उसने बताया कि गुरुवार रात को दबिश से पहले थाने से ही फोन आया। इसके बाद विकास अलर्ट हो गया और उसने हमले की तैयार कर डाली। असलहा एकत्र किए, 40-50 बदमाशों को बुलवाया और छत पर तैनात कर दिया।

 
मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया विकास दुबे का खास गुर्गा दया शंकर अग्निहोत्री
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, मौके पर एडीजी एलओ प्रशांत कुमार
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
