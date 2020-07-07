विकास दुबे की ग्रामीणों में अब भी दहशत, बोले-पुलिस वाले खुद का बचा न पाए, तो हमार कौउन गारंटी...

{"_id":"5f0377d98ebc3e42ec14aa5a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-update-fear-of-vikas-dubey-in-villagers-says-policemen-should-not-save-themselves-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0909\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों में दहशत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0377d98ebc3e42ec14aa5a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-update-fear-of-vikas-dubey-in-villagers-says-policemen-should-not-save-themselves-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0909\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों में दहशत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0377d98ebc3e42ec14aa5a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-update-fear-of-vikas-dubey-in-villagers-says-policemen-should-not-save-themselves-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0909\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों में दहशत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0377d98ebc3e42ec14aa5a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-update-fear-of-vikas-dubey-in-villagers-says-policemen-should-not-save-themselves-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0909\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों में दहशत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0377d98ebc3e42ec14aa5a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-update-fear-of-vikas-dubey-in-villagers-says-policemen-should-not-save-themselves-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0909\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों में दहशत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0377d98ebc3e42ec14aa5a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-update-fear-of-vikas-dubey-in-villagers-says-policemen-should-not-save-themselves-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0909\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों में दहशत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला