शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Kanpur encounter IPS officer Amitabh Thakur wrote a letter to DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi demanding investigation

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: पूर्व एसएसपी अनंत देव की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, अब इस आईपीएस अधिकारी ने की...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 11:55 PM IST
आईजी अमिताभ ठाकुर
1 of 5
आईजी अमिताभ ठाकुर - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर की घटना में शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा की रिपोर्ट वायरल होने के बाद कानपुर नगर के पूर्व एसएसपी अनंत देव की भूमिका पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि अगर सीओ की रिपोर्ट पर कार्रवाई होती तो शायद इतनी बड़ी घटना न घटती। आईपीएस अधिकारी अमिताभ ठाकुर ने पूर्व एसएसपी अनंत देव जो मौजूदा समय में डीआईजी एसटीएफ के पद पर तैनात हैं, के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020 परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख आज, Safalta.com के जरिए करिए एग्जाम की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter update vikas dubey kanpur history kanpur police attack on police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona News: कोविड-19 के मरीजों के लिए आज से शुरू होगा बेली अस्पताल

7 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news: कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद प्रयागराज के सिविल लाइंस का एल्गिन रोड सील कर दिया गया।
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में ग्रीस नागरिक, एक डॉक्टर, तीन बालिकाओं समेत 23 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले

7 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
Sage University

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा एवं रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: शहीद सीओ देवेन्द्र मिश्रा की बेटी ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, जानकर आपको भी होगा गर्व

6 जुलाई 2020

Leopard Took Boy child from mother's lap and killed in Almora, See visuals
Almora

मां की गोद से ढाई साल के मासूम को उठा ले गया तेंदुआ, इकलौते बेटे का शव देख घर में मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरें...

6 जुलाई 2020

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
SAWAN Special

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
भाऊपुर गांव में पुलिस छापा मारी के बाद पसरा सन्नाटा
Fatehpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे के बॉडीगार्ड को दबोचने के लिए पुलिस-एसटीएफ ने बिछाया जाल, घंटों की कॉम्बिंग

6 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में संगम से शिव मंदिरों तक गूंजता रहा हर हर महादेव का उद्घोष

6 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

aligarh murder
Aligarh

प्रेमी ने फोन कर डांस टीचर को मिलने बुलाया, पीछे से आ गया युवती का मंगेतर, और फिर...

6 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

सीओ से लेकर एसएसपी दफ्तर से गायब विकास दुबे और पुलिस कनेक्शन वाला पत्र

6 जुलाई 2020

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
Sage University

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
विज्ञापन
बिजनौर में अलर्ट पर पुलिस
Bijnor

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: दो स्कार्पियो व सात साथियों संग पश्चिमी यूपी की इस चौकी पर दिखा विकास दुबे, पुलिस अलर्ट

6 जुलाई 2020

kanwar yatra 2020: Many people dodged police on uttarakhand Up border and enter in Roorkee, Photos
Dehradun

कांवड़ यात्रा 2020: चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, फिर भी चकमा देकर संपर्क मार्गों से उत्तराखंड पहुंच गए सैकड़ों लोग, तस्वीरें...

6 जुलाई 2020

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
SAWAN Special

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
रुड़की बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग
Dehradun

कांवड़ियों को रोकने के चक्कर में जरूरतमंदों की हुई फजीहत, बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग के लिए घंटों धूप में खड़े रहे, तस्वीरें...

6 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास का कबूलनामा: विधायकों ने की पैरवी, एसटीएफ के पकड़े जाने पर विकास ने किया था खुलासा, सफेदपोश जांच के दायरे में

6 जुलाई 2020

फरार विकास के पोस्टर लगाए, वाहनों की चेकिंग
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: फरार विकास के पोस्टर लगाए, वाहनों की चेकिंग, घेरेबंदी में जुटी पुलिस और एसटीएफ

6 जुलाई 2020

अन्नू अवस्थी, जय बाजपेयी, पूर्व विधायक सतीश निगम के साथ विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के साथ कॉमेडियन अन्नू अवस्थी और जय बाजपेयी का फोटो वायरल, दोने के बीच कनेक्शन खंगाल रही पुलिस

6 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की दहशत: बगैर चढ़ावा चढ़ाए नहीं चलने देता उद्योग-धंधे, इन क्षेत्रों से विकास को पहुंचता है 50 लाख गुंडा टैक्स

6 जुलाई 2020

Char dham yatra 2020: First Pilgrims from dehradun doing Meditation till 16 hours in Kedarnath cave
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा 2020: केदारनाथ की ध्यान गुफा में पहुंचा पहला साधक, 16 घंटे की बाबा केदार की साधना 

6 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: 89 घंटे से फरार कुख्यात विकास पर ढाई लाख का इनाम, तीन राज्यों में पुलिस की 100 टीमें दे रहीं दबिश

6 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: पुलिस से AK47 लूट चिल्लाया था विकास दुबे, गाली देकर बोला, सबको मारकर यहीं जला दो

6 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

पुलिस को बम से उड़ाना चाहता था विकास दुबे, मकान में मिले बंकर से विस्फोटक, असलहों का जखीरा बरामद

6 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे का गुर्गा बन समझौता कराने पहुंचा था थानेदार, हथियार छीन बना लिया था बंधक

6 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: करोड़ों की जमीन कब्जाने वाले विकास दुबे को लेकर एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुलिस भी हैरान

6 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: मिल गया आठ मौतों का जिम्मेदार 'विभीषण', इसी ने विकास को की थी दबिश की मुखबिरी

6 जुलाई 2020

आईजी अमिताभ ठाकुर
आईजी अमिताभ ठाकुर - फोटो : amar ujala
आईपीएस अमिताभ ठाकुर
आईपीएस अमिताभ ठाकुर
सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र की फाइल फोटो व पूर्व एसओ विनय तिवारी
सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र की फाइल फोटो व पूर्व एसओ विनय तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद सिपाही बबलू कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
शहीद सिपाही बबलू कुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीच में विनय तिनारी ग्रे जैकेट में
बीच में विनय तिनारी ग्रे जैकेट में - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited