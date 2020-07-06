कानपुर एनकाउंटर: रात की कहानी घायल होमगार्ड की जुबानी, बताया बदमाशों ने कैसे दी सीओ को क्रूर मौत

{"_id":"5f02398c8ebc3e42fe276d36","slug":"kanpur-encounter-truth-revealed-by-policeman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास ने सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा को दी सबसे दर्दनाक मौत
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f02398c8ebc3e42fe276d36","slug":"kanpur-encounter-truth-revealed-by-policeman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा एवं रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f02398c8ebc3e42fe276d36","slug":"kanpur-encounter-truth-revealed-by-policeman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे ने सीओ देवेद्र मिश्रा को किया था गोलियों से छलनी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f02398c8ebc3e42fe276d36","slug":"kanpur-encounter-truth-revealed-by-policeman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter news
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f02398c8ebc3e42fe276d36","slug":"kanpur-encounter-truth-revealed-by-policeman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों में विकास दुबे खौफ का दूसरा नाम है
- फोटो : amar ujala