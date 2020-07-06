शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur encounter truth revealed by policeman

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: रात की कहानी घायल होमगार्ड की जुबानी, बताया बदमाशों ने कैसे दी सीओ को क्रूर मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 02:22 AM IST
विकास ने सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा को दी सबसे दर्दनाक मौत
विकास ने सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा को दी सबसे दर्दनाक मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में नृशंस तरीके से मारे गए सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्र की जान बचाने के लिए होमगार्ड जय नारायण ने अपनी जान की बाजी लगा दी थी। होमगार्ड की पीठ पर पैर रखकर डीएसपी दीवार कूदकर घर में जाकर छिप गए थे। तब उनको एक गोली लगी थी।

 
