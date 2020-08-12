बिकरू कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, अमर दुबे ने नाबालिग से की थी शादी! किशोर न्याय बोर्ड करेगा खुशी की उम्र का फैसला

{"_id":"5f3413458ebc3e3cac5539dc","slug":"kanpur-encounter-shocking-revelations-about-khushi-in-bikaru-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940! \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर की शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर की शादी में पहुंचा था दरोगा केके शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर की नौ दिन पहले हुई थी शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर की शादी में ठुमके लगाता विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर दुबे व विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला