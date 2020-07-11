शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur encounter news: Post-mortem of vikas dubey's encounter on social media

विकास से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर एनकाउंटर का ‘पोस्टमार्टम’, सबसे बड़ा सवाल सफारी से टीयूवी में कैसे पहुंचा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 02:02 AM IST
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोशल मीडिया पर शुक्रवार को गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर छाया रहा। तमाम लोगों ने कार्रवाई पर सवाल उठाए, तो कइयों ने नेताओं पर। पूरे एनकाउंटर का लोगों ने ‘पोस्टमार्टम’ कर डाला। विकास के मारे जाने पर कई लोगों ने फेसबुक पर लिखा कि विकास के संपर्क में रहे नेताओं, अधिकारियों, कारोबारियों को संजीवनी मिल गई। कई राज अब दफन ही रहेंगे।

 
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे मुठभेड़ में मारा गया
विकास दुबे मुठभेड़ में मारा गया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाल ा
विकास दुबे का पार्थिव शरीर
विकास दुबे का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : ani
