बिकरू कांड: प्रवीण दुबे एनकाउंटर पर आयोग की टीम ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल, कई के जवाब देने में खुद उलझी पुलिस

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, इटावा, Updated Fri, 04 Sep 2020 09:52 AM IST
इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर जिले के बिकरू कांड को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से गठित तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने गुरुवार को इटावा पहुंचकर जांच की। टीम ने पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ बिकरू कांड में शामिल प्रवीण दुबे उर्फ बऊआ एनकाउंटर स्पॉट का जायजा लिया। 
इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
