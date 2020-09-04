बिकरू कांड: प्रवीण दुबे एनकाउंटर पर आयोग की टीम ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल, कई के जवाब देने में खुद उलझी पुलिस

{"_id":"5f51c0f08ebc3e549c7b58d2","slug":"kanpur-encounter-latest-update-judicial-commission-team-asked-questions-police-could-not-answer-many","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0923 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0909\u0932\u091d\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा में न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड की जांच कर रही एसआईटी पहुंची इटावा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड की जांच कर रही एसआईटी पहुंची इटावा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड की जांच कर रही एसआईटी पहुंची इटावा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला