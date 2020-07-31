शहर चुनें
विकास दुबे केस: जय बाजपेई और उसके भाइयों पर गैंगस्टर, जांच में हैरान करने वाला सच आया सामने

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 08:12 AM IST
vikas dubey news: Jai bajpai
vikas dubey news: Jai bajpai - फोटो : amar ujala
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई और उसके तीन भाइयों पर नजीराबाद पुलिस ने गैंगेस्टर की कार्रवाई की है। बिकरू कांड में असलहा-कारतूस मुहैया कराने और विकास दुबे को फरार कराने की साजिश रचने के आरोप में जय जेल में है। उस पर विभिन्न थानों में आधा दर्जन केस दर्ज हैं। दो जुलाई को बिकरू गांव में आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने जय को जेल भेजा है।
 
kanpur encounter latest update vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

