बुझने के बाद 80 डिग्री था बस का तापमान, अफसरों ने अंदर जाने की कोशिश की, फिर सुलगी तो पीछे हटे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 12:50 AM IST
आग बुझने के बाद बस में चढ़ता दमकल कर्मी
1 of 5
आग बुझने के बाद बस में चढ़ता दमकल कर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज में टीम ने रात साढ़े दस बजे के लगभग आग पर काबू पा लिया। लेकिन आग बुझने के बाद भी बस का तापमान 80 डिग्री था।  जैसे ही प्रशासनिक अफसरों ने बस के अंदर जाने का प्रयास किया, एक बार फिर आग सुलगने लगी। इसके बाद लोगों को पीछे किया गया।
 
आग बुझने के बाद बस में चढ़ता दमकल कर्मी
आग बुझने के बाद बस में चढ़ता दमकल कर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस और ट्रक में टक्कर के बाद धमाका इतना तेज था कि आसपास के क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया
बस और ट्रक में टक्कर के बाद धमाका इतना तेज था कि आसपास के क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूं धूं कर जलती बस
धूं धूं कर जलती बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके के बाद मच गया हड़कंप
धमाके के बाद मच गया हड़कंप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस से उठती आग की लपटें
बस से उठती आग की लपटें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
