बुझने के बाद 80 डिग्री था बस का तापमान, अफसरों ने अंदर जाने की कोशिश की, फिर सुलगी तो पीछे हटे

{"_id":"5e18cbd78ebc3e87c20e673b","slug":"kannauj-bus-accident-80-degree-was-temperature-of-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091d\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 80 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग बुझने के बाद बस में चढ़ता दमकल कर्मी
बस और ट्रक में टक्कर के बाद धमाका इतना तेज था कि आसपास के क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया
धूं धूं कर जलती बस
धमाके के बाद मच गया हड़कंप
बस से उठती आग की लपटें
