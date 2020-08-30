विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर पर न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने पूछे सवाल तो उड़ गए पुलिस अधिकारियों के होश

{"_id":"5f4aa1598111361d833f7675","slug":"judicial-commission-team-asked-questions-on-vikas-dubey-encounter-flew-the-senses-of-police-officers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
न्यायिक आयोग ने पूछे विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर पर सवाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f4aa1598111361d833f7675","slug":"judicial-commission-team-asked-questions-on-vikas-dubey-encounter-flew-the-senses-of-police-officers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4aa1598111361d833f7675","slug":"judicial-commission-team-asked-questions-on-vikas-dubey-encounter-flew-the-senses-of-police-officers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4aa1598111361d833f7675","slug":"judicial-commission-team-asked-questions-on-vikas-dubey-encounter-flew-the-senses-of-police-officers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4aa1598111361d833f7675","slug":"judicial-commission-team-asked-questions-on-vikas-dubey-encounter-flew-the-senses-of-police-officers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4aa1598111361d833f7675","slug":"judicial-commission-team-asked-questions-on-vikas-dubey-encounter-flew-the-senses-of-police-officers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala