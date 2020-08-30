शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   judicial commission team asked questions on Vikas Dubey encounter flew the senses of police officers

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर पर न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने पूछे सवाल तो उड़ गए पुलिस अधिकारियों के होश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:22 AM IST
न्यायिक आयोग ने पूछे विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर पर सवाल
1 of 6
न्यायिक आयोग ने पूछे विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर पर सवाल - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड की जांच करने आई न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने एनकाउंटर के हर पहलू पर पुलिस अधिकारियों से पूछताछ की। टीम वारदात स्थल के बाद एक-एक करके एनकाउंटर स्थलों पर पहुंची। एनकाउंटर में शामिल रहे पुलिस कर्मियों सेे पूछताछ की। टीम के सवालों से पुलिस अधिकारियों के भी होश उड़ गए। जांच आयोग ने विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर में पुलिस की गाड़ी पलटने वाली जगह भौंती हाइवे का मुआयना किया।
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news

न्यायिक आयोग ने पूछे विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर पर सवाल
न्यायिक आयोग ने पूछे विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर पर सवाल - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
मौके पर पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
मौके पर पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
