Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Jam due to nomination of different parties candidate lok sabha election 2019

नामांकन जुलूसों ने खूब रुलाया, कोसे गए नेताजी, तस्वीरों में देखिए गर्मी से बिलबिलाए लोगों का हाल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 10:34 PM IST
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
1 of 10
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा की कानपुर नगर और अकबरपुर सीट के लिए सोमवार को कई प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन जुलूस निकाले। पुलिस की ओर से पुख्ता इंतजाम न होने से स्वरूप नगर से कलेक्ट्रेट के बीच भीषण जाम लग गया। पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अफसरों के साथ ही एंबुलेंस भी जाम फंस गईं।

तस्वीरों में देखिए गर्मी से बिलबिलाए लोगों का हाल
lok sabha election 2019 lok sabha elections 2019 elections 2019 lok sabha elections jam due to nomination लोकसभा चुनाव चुनाव समाचार
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
