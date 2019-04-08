नामांकन जुलूसों ने खूब रुलाया, कोसे गए नेताजी, तस्वीरों में देखिए गर्मी से बिलबिलाए लोगों का हाल

{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cab799dbdec2214367b8524","slug":"jam-due-to-nomination-of-different-parties-candidate-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन जुलूसों ने रुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला