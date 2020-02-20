शहर चुनें

पति ने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर की थी पत्नी और अपने 21 महीने के बेटे की निर्मम हत्या, अब सामने आया ये सच

Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 12:18 PM IST
mother and son murder case
mother and son murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जयपुर में हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड (मां-बेटे) की सीबीआई जांच की मांग वाली याचिका बुधवार को जयपुर हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी है। कोर्ट ने पुलिस द्वारा पेश किए गए साक्ष्यों के आधार पर यह फैसला लिया है। हत्याकांड में पुलिस के पास मौजूद इलेक्ट्रानिक साक्ष्य बेहद अहम हैं। 

 
