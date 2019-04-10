शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Information about polling stations will be found on Google, lok sabha election 2019

मतदान केंद्र तक पहुंचाएंगे 'गूगल गुरु', मोबाइल के जरिए भी मिल सकेगी जानकारी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 10 Apr 2019 10:52 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 6
फाइल फोटो
लोकसभा चुनाव में ज्यादा से ज्यादा वोटिंग कराने के उद्देश्य से तरह-तरह की व्यवस्थाएं की जा रही हैं। इसी कड़ी में मतदाता पर्ची के पीछे गूगल मैप भी दिया जाएगा। इस मैप के जरिए मतदाता को संबंधित मतदान केंद्र की जानकारी आसानी से मिल सकेगी। आयोग के इस निर्देश को लेकर अधिकारी तैयारी में जुट गए हैं।
