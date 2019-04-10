मतदान केंद्र तक पहुंचाएंगे 'गूगल गुरु', मोबाइल के जरिए भी मिल सकेगी जानकारी

{"_id":"5cad7acebdec2275a46a141c","slug":"information-about-polling-stations-will-be-found-on-google-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941',\u00a0\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5cad7acebdec2275a46a141c","slug":"information-about-polling-stations-will-be-found-on-google-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941',\u00a0\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला