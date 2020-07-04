भाजपा सरकार में विकास ने थाने के अंदर राज्यमंत्री को मारी थी छह गोलियां, हत्या हुई पर किसी ने नहीं देखा

{"_id":"5f00265290036b0f162cb3ab","slug":"in-the-bjp-government-vikas-had-killed-state-minister-six-bullets-inside-the-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0939 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे, पूर्व दर्जाप्राप्त राज्यमंत्री संतोष शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व सांसद राजा राम पाल के साथ विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुठभेड़ में सीओ समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद
- फोटो : amar ujala