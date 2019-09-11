शहर चुनें

In CSA, the coaching of girls is banned from meeting relatives including cooking in the room

तुगलकी फरमान: सीएसए में छात्राओं को कोचिंग जाने कमरे में खाना बनाने सहित परिजनों से मिलने पर भी रोक

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 10:12 PM IST
सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय
1 of 5
सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंद्रशेखर आजाद कृषि एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (सीएसए) के हॉस्टल में रहने वाली छात्राओं पर कैंपस से बाहर निकलने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। यहां तक की छात्राएं अब किसी परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए कोचिंग भी नहीं कर पाएंगी। कमरे में खाना भी नहीं बना पाएंगी और बाहर से भी खाने का कुछ ऑर्डर नहीं दे पाएंगी।

 
csa kanpur csa university csa university news ragging news ragging in colleges girl ragging case girls ragging सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय सीएसए कानपुर kanpur news
सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय
सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएसए बवाल फाइल फोटो
सीएसए बवाल फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएसए कानपुर
सीएसए कानपुर
सीएसए में भिड़े जूनियर व सीनियर छात्र
सीएसए में भिड़े जूनियर व सीनियर छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएसए कानपुर
सीएसए कानपुर
