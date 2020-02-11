अनाथ गौरी को आईजी ने लिया था गोद, बोले बनाऊंगा आईपीएस, अब सीएम से मिले इनाम से कराई एक लाख की एफडी

{"_id":"5e429b968ebc3ee5cd55bc20","slug":"ig-was-adopted-orphan-gauri-said-i-will-make-ips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938, \u0905\u092c\u00a0\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092b\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल की गोद में गौरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e429b968ebc3ee5cd55bc20","slug":"ig-was-adopted-orphan-gauri-said-i-will-make-ips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938, \u0905\u092c\u00a0\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092b\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिपाही सीमा के साथ सुभाष की बेटी गौरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e429b968ebc3ee5cd55bc20","slug":"ig-was-adopted-orphan-gauri-said-i-will-make-ips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938, \u0905\u092c\u00a0\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092b\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईजी ने गौरी को लिया है गोद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e429b968ebc3ee5cd55bc20","slug":"ig-was-adopted-orphan-gauri-said-i-will-make-ips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938, \u0905\u092c\u00a0\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092b\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिपाही सीमा के बच्चों के साथ घूमने जाती गौरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e429b968ebc3ee5cd55bc20","slug":"ig-was-adopted-orphan-gauri-said-i-will-make-ips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938, \u0905\u092c\u00a0\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092b\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी सुभाष एवं बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला