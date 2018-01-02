बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खाना बनाने के साथ रखते हैं पराेसने का शाैक ताे एनसीएचएम जीईई जरूर दें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 10:30 PM IST
इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ होटल मैनेजमेंट (आईएचएम) में संचालित कोर्सों में एडमिशन के लिए राष्ट्रीय होटल प्रबंधन एवं कैटरिंग प्रौद्योगिकी परिषद (एनसीएचएमसीटी) ने एनसीएचएम जीईई 2018 की अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। इस बार ज्वाइंट एट्रेंस ट्रेस्ट 28 अप्रैल को होगा।
