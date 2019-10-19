शहर चुनें



पत्नी ने पति को प्रेमिका के साथ घूमते देखा तो चप्पलों से कर दी पिटाई, घंटों चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 08:15 PM IST
पति को पीटती पत्न
1 of 5
पति को पीटती पत्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के बर्रा सात में पति को महिला मित्र के साथ देख कर पत्नी ने चप्पलों से पीट दिया। बर्रा निवासी प्राइवेट कर्मचारी शनिवार को महिला मित्र को लेकर मार्केट घूमने निकला था।
 
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
पति को पीटती पत्न
पति को पीटती पत्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीच सड़क पत्नी ने की प्रेमिका और पति की पिटाई
बीच सड़क पत्नी ने की प्रेमिका और पति की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी से पिटने के बाद जान बचा कर भागता पति
पत्नी से पिटने के बाद जान बचा कर भागता पति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर घंटो चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा
सड़क पर घंटो चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसी तरह प्रेमिका मौके से भाग निकली
किसी तरह प्रेमिका मौके से भाग निकली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
