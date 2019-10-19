पत्नी ने पति को प्रेमिका के साथ घूमते देखा तो चप्पलों से कर दी पिटाई, घंटों चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा

{"_id":"5daaec288ebc3e93da789615","slug":"husband-wife-fight-on-roads-of-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908, \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u094b\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति को पीटती पत्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीच सड़क पत्नी ने की प्रेमिका और पति की पिटाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी से पिटने के बाद जान बचा कर भागता पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर घंटो चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसी तरह प्रेमिका मौके से भाग निकली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला