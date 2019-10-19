उपचुनाव से पहले भाजपा ने दिया सपा को झटका, 40 सालों में पहली बार मुलायम परिवार से दूर हुआ ये नेता

{"_id":"5daabf7b8ebc3e0140319bc7","slug":"for-the-first-time-in-40-years-this-great-leader-broke-away-from-the-mulayam-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, 40 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह को प्रणाम करते हुए सुखराम यादव के पुत्र मोहित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम परिवार के करीबी के यहां भाजपा नेताओं का जमावड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंच पर नजर आए भाजपा के दिग्गज नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वतंत्र देव सिंह भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के साथ सुखराम यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
निरहुआ, स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह, सुखराम यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सवतंत्रदेव बोले सुखराम परिवार अब भाजपाई हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला