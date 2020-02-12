शहादत पर रोई हर आंख, नंदनी की चीख... कैसे जियूंगी तुम्हारे बिना, वरमाला पहनाए एक साल भी नहीं हुआ

{"_id":"5e43b8dc8ebc3ee6134d8c07","slug":"husband-martyred-in-naxal-attack-wife-cried-wrapped-in-body-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916, \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916... \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहादत पर रोई हर आंख
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के पार्थिव शरीर से लिपट कर पत्नी नंदनी की निकली चीख
- फोटो : amar ujala
गांव के लाल का आखिरी दीदार
- फोटो : amar ujala
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़ा हुजूम
- फोटो : amar ujala
एक साल पहले हुई थी शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला