शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   Husband martyred in Naxal attack, wife cried wrapped in body in banda

शहादत पर रोई हर आंख, नंदनी की चीख... कैसे जियूंगी तुम्हारे बिना, वरमाला पहनाए एक साल भी नहीं हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 07:10 PM IST
शहादत पर रोई हर आंख
1 of 5
शहादत पर रोई हर आंख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हमले में शहीद बांदा जिले के लामा गांव के लाल का अंतिम संस्कार पैतृक गांव में राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया गया। अंतिम संस्कार के समय दृश्य उस समय बेहद मार्मिक हो गया जब शहीद की विधवा नंदनी ने ताबूत में रखे अपने पति का चेहरा देखकर अंतिम दीदार किए। उसके मुख से चीख निकल गई- कैसे जियूंगी तुम्हारे बिना। उसे महिला कांस्टेबिल और परिवार व गांव की महिलाओं ने संभाला।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
naxal attack jawan martyr naxalites in chhattisgarh up news banda news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते आप विधायक अखिलेश पति त्रिपाठी।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: IAS की तैयारी करने दिल्ली गया था ये शख्स, तीसरी बार बना 'आप' का विधायक

12 फरवरी 2020

Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 7.7 Magnitude and chemical disaster during Mock drill, Photos
Dehradun

मॉक ड्रिल: 7.7 तीव्रता के भूकंप से डोली धरती, कई फैक्ट्रियों में हुआ गैस रिसाव, तस्वीरों में देखें हाल...

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
कारतूस की खोजबीन करते सिपाही।
Varanasi

मंत्री जी कर रहे थे निरीक्षण, देखें सुरक्षा में लगे सिपाही झाड़ियों में क्या खोज रहे थे

12 फरवरी 2020

कुलपति प्रो वीके सिंह ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय हासिल कर प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ किया।
Gorakhpur

डीडीयू में खो खो महिला प्रतियोगिता का समापन, नारी सुरक्षा पर गोष्ठी, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

12 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
पंचतत्व में विलीन हुआ बांदा का लाल
Banda

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुआ बांदा का लाल, सीआरपीएफ और आरएएफ के जवानों ने दी सशस्त्र सलामी

12 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः प्रदर्शनकारियों को बड़ी हिंसा की आशंका, बचने के लिए लगाई 'ऊपर वाली आखें'

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Baghpat

बुरे वक्त मे दोस्त को उधार दिए थे 25 लाख रुपये, वापस मांगे तो मिली दर्दनाक मौत, तीन मासूम हुए अनाथ

12 फरवरी 2020

विदेशी नोटों की तस्करी
Delhi NCR

मूंगफली के अंदर और बिस्किट के पैकेट में छिपा कर ले जा रहा था विदेशी नोट, इस हरकत ने पकड़वाया

12 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
डीएम को दिया ज्ञापन
Agra

अपहृत अकरम अंसारी की बरामदी को जिले भर के वकील लामबंद, जुलूस निकालकर प्रदर्शन

12 फरवरी 2020

आजमगढ़ में प्रियंका गांधी।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ः सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करने वाली महिलाओं के बीच एक घंटे रहीं प्रियंका, कही ये बात

12 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
भावना और आरके पाठक
Agra

पिता की मौत के बाद अर्थी को दिया कंधा, गंगा घाट पर किया अंतिम संस्कार, बेटी ने निभाया 'फर्ज'

12 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: hearing on new death warrant in patiala house court may come today
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः आज आ सकती है दोषियों की फांसी की नई तारीख, मां-बाप ने कोर्ट में लगाई गुहार

12 फरवरी 2020

फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बेहमई कांड: एसपी ने मूल केस डायरी तलाशने के लिए फिर मांगा दो सप्ताह का समय, अब 26 फरवरी को सुनवाई

12 फरवरी 2020

115-year-old steam Locomotive engine landed on the track again, British tourists travel for 21 km
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला में ट्रैक पर उतरा 115 साल पुराना स्टीम इंजन, इंग्लैंड के सात सैलानियों ने किया सफर

12 फरवरी 2020

ठेले पर लेटीं बीमार कैलाशी। (file)
Gorakhpur

कैलाशी देवी के कूल्हे की सर्जरी सफल, ठेले पर पति के साथ तस्वीर हुई थी वायरल

12 फरवरी 2020

छोटा केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

लो पता चल गया कौन है सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ 'क्यूट केजरीवाल'

12 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बार-बार सर्दी-जुकाम से हो सकती है ये गंभीर बीमारी, बचाव ही उपाय, 5 नुस्खे अपनाएं फायदा देखें

12 फरवरी 2020

meerut police, up police
Meerut

थाने के एसएसआई और भाजपा समर्थकों में भिड़ंत, दरोगा बोला-गाली दोगे तो गोली भी मारूंगा 

12 फरवरी 2020

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

Delhi Election Results: कौन जीता-कौन हारा, यहां एक-एक सीट का अपडेट

12 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर हिंसा में एएमयू के पूर्व छात्रों के शामिल होने की आशंका, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को मिला इनपुट

12 फरवरी 2020

इन्ही पगडंडियों में खेलकूद कर बड़ा हुआ था विकास। उन्ही पगडंडियों से आज गुज़रा ताबूत।
Kanpur

नम आंखों से दी गई बांदा के लाल को अंतिम विदाई, दादा की तबीयत बिगड़ी, शहीद के छोटे भाई ने दी मुखाग्नि

12 फरवरी 2020

money
Prayagraj

पीएफः तीन लाख से अधिक का भविष्य अंधेरे में, कई कंपनियां नहीं जमा कर रही हैं अपना हिस्सा

12 फरवरी 2020

शहादत पर रोई हर आंख
शहादत पर रोई हर आंख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के पार्थिव शरीर से लिपट कर पत्नी नंदनी की निकली चीख
पति के पार्थिव शरीर से लिपट कर पत्नी नंदनी की निकली चीख - फोटो : amar ujala
गांव के लाल का आखिरी दीदार
गांव के लाल का आखिरी दीदार - फोटो : amar ujala
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़ा हुजूम
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़ा हुजूम - फोटो : amar ujala
एक साल पहले हुई थी शादी
एक साल पहले हुई थी शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Delhi Election Result 2020: दिल्ली चुनाव में भाजपा की हार पर पाकिस्तान में दिखा ये रिएक्शन

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों पर देश भर के लोगों की ही नहीं बल्कि पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान की नजरें भी टिकी हुई थीं.

12 फरवरी 2020

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट 1:34

दिल्ली: अविश्वसनीय जगहों पर मुराद आलम ने विदेशी पैसे छिपा रखा था, इस एक गलती से पकड़ा गया

12 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:20

शोधकर्ताओं ने निकाला हल, ऐसे खत्म हो सकता है कोरोना वायरस

12 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:06

इन्होंने शादी की, तलाक हुआ लेकिन दोबारा घर नहीं बसाया...

12 फरवरी 2020

हाफिज सईद 5:12

आतंकी हाफिज सईद को पांच साल की सजा सहित बड़ी खबरें

12 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited