PHOTOS: तेज धमाके के बाद 5 घंटे रहा हाई अलर्ट, दहशत में जान बचाने के लिए भागे लोग, पसर रहा सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गैस प्लांट में आग लगने के बाद घरों को छोड़ बाहर बैठे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग लगने के बाद हुआ तेज धमाका और फूटा धुएं का गुब्बारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर छोड़ कई किलोमीटर दूर जा खड़े हुए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जान बचाने के लिए जिसको जो मिला उस पर चढ़ कर भागा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्लांट के आसपास गाड़ियों को रूकवा दिया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्लांट के आसपास के गांवाें में सन्नाटा पसर गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर छोड़कर भागे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहत एवं बचाव कार्य के लिए मौके पर पहुंची एनडीआरएफ की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस एवं अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a4f1d8ebc3e939e46f710","slug":"high-alert-for-five-hours-after-blast-in-unnao-hp-gas-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला