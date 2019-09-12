शहर चुनें

उन्नाव एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग, लखनऊ-कानपुर रूट की सभी ट्रेने रोकी गईं, देखिए तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 04:49 PM IST
उन्नाव एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग
उन्नाव एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में गुरुवार को दही चौकी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र स्थित हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम के गैस रीफिलिंग प्लांट में गैस रिसाव के बाद लगी भीषण आग से भगदड़ मच गई। जानकारी मिलते ही कई थाने की फोर्स व दमकल गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। 
unnao news kanpur news up news fair in plant
भीषण गर्मी में लड़कियां
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः मानसून के आखिरी पड़ाव में 36 डिग्री पहुंचा पारा, तपिश-उमस ने किया बेहाल

12 सितंबर 2019

लोगों को सुरक्षित लेकर आती एनडीआरएफ की टीम
Kanpur

36 घंटे बाद मौत के मुंह से निकल परिजनों से मिले तो फूटा आंसुओं का सैलाब, खत्म नहीं हुई पानी की दहशत

11 सितंबर 2019

सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय
Kanpur

तुगलकी फरमान: सीएसए में छात्राओं को कोचिंग जाने कमरे में खाना बनाने सहित परिजनों से मिलने पर भी रोक

11 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर के अधिकांश इलाकों से पाबंदियां हटाई गईं, बेहतरीन तस्वीरें देख घूमने का करेगा मन

11 सितंबर 2019

फ्री वाई-फाई सेवा का उद्घाटन करतीं स्मृति ईरानी।
Lucknow

दो दिवसीय दौरे पर कैबिनेट मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, अमेठी सहित छह रेलवे स्टेशनों को फ्री वाई-फाई की सौगात

11 सितंबर 2019

अपराजिता
Jammu

अपराजिता:100 मिलियन स्माइल्स, किसी से कम नहीं हैं बेटियां बस जागरूकता की जरूरत

11 सितंबर 2019

Players of South African team practicing in Dharamshala for t20 match with india
Shimla

धर्मशाला में दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने खूब बहाया पसीना, देखें तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करते पीएम मोदी
Agra

कूड़ा बीनने वाली महिलाओं संग बैठे पीएम मोदी, जाना प्लास्टिक को अलग करने का तरीका

11 सितंबर 2019

