उन्नाव एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग, लखनऊ-कानपुर रूट की सभी ट्रेने रोकी गईं, देखिए तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5d7a235a8ebc3e93b532b737","slug":"fire-in-hindustan-petroleum-gas-refilling-plant-in-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u090f\u091a\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a235a8ebc3e93b532b737","slug":"fire-in-hindustan-petroleum-gas-refilling-plant-in-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u090f\u091a\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a235a8ebc3e93b532b737","slug":"fire-in-hindustan-petroleum-gas-refilling-plant-in-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u090f\u091a\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a235a8ebc3e93b532b737","slug":"fire-in-hindustan-petroleum-gas-refilling-plant-in-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u090f\u091a\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7a235a8ebc3e93b532b737","slug":"fire-in-hindustan-petroleum-gas-refilling-plant-in-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u090f\u091a\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला