हैलो सर... मैं कैंसर से पीड़ित हूं, आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा हूं, मेरा पूरा परिवार भूखा है, मदद करिए

{"_id":"5e8332018ebc3e77b257af55","slug":"hello-sir-i-am-suffering-from-cancer-struggling-with-financial-crisis-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0932\u094b \u0938\u0930... \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खाना देने पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने भूखों तक पहुंचाया भोजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने घर घर पहुंचाया खाना
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने बांटे खाने के पैकट
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस का प्रण कोई नहीं सोएगा भूखा
- फोटो : amar ujala