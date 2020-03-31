शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Hello Sir ... I am suffering from cancer, struggling with financial crisis, help

हैलो सर... मैं कैंसर से पीड़ित हूं, आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा हूं, मेरा पूरा परिवार भूखा है, मदद करिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 05:50 PM IST
खाना देने पहुंची पुलिस
1 of 5
खाना देने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
हैलो सर...मैं जूही लाल कॉलोनी से बोल रहा हूं। मैं कैंसर से पीड़ित हूं और आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा हूं। मेरा पूरा परिवार भूखा है। मदद की यह गुहार जब कानपुर पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पहुंची तो अफसरों के निर्देश पर लाल कॉलोनी चौकी प्रभारी पीड़ित के घर गए। उन्होंने परिवार को खाना और राशन भी दिया। साथ ही अपना फोन नंबर देकर जरूरत पड़ने पर बताने को कहा।  

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब youtube पर करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, join करें दिल्ली के बेहतरीन टीचर्स की लाइव क्लास
Watch Now!
विज्ञापन
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

महिला पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

अपराजिताः खाकी का फर्ज और घर की जिम्मेदारी, लॉकडाउन में 15 घंटे की ड्यूटी पर महिला पुलिसकर्मी

31 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus Lockdown in Uttarakhand : Ruckus and police Lathi Charge during ration Distribution in roorkee
Dehradun

Lockdown Uttarakhand: प्रधान पति के सरकारी राशन बांटने को लेकर हंगामा, पुलिस ने लाठी भांजकर शांत कराया मामला, तस्वीरें...

31 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
Chandigarh Goup of college (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

कोरोना को मात देने के लिए सेना की एक और मुहिम, जगह-जगह चिपकाए जा रहे हैं पोस्टर, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2020

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

LockDown: गोरखपुर आने वाले यात्रियों का नहीं थम रहा है कारवां, ऐसे हो रही है सबकी जांच, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

31 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रि पर कन्या पूजन से होंगी मां प्रसन्न, करेंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि पर कन्या पूजन से होंगी मां प्रसन्न, करेंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी
बच्ची ने दी आर्थिक मदद
Agra

कोरोना: आठ साल की बच्ची ने गुल्लक तोड़ प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष में दिए 21 हजार रुपये

31 मार्च 2020

uttarakhand Lockdown latest news in hindi: shopkeeper is in danger the most but they help public
Dehradun

#ladengecoronase: कोरोना का खतरा तो है, लेकिन किसी को भूखा तो नहीं छोड़ सकते

31 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः सेना को अपने बीच पाकर खुशी से भर आईं इनकी आंखें, घर-घर राशन पहुंचा रहे हैं ये सभी संगठन

31 मार्च 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

पुलिस की फटकार के बाद धरने पर बैठे नेपाली नागरिक, कहा- परवाह नहीं मार दें गोली, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

31 मार्च 2020

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
Chandigarh Goup of college (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
विज्ञापन
गेम खेलकर एन्जॉय करता परिवार
Chandigarh

#Ladengecoronase: लॉकडाउन में कोई परिवार संग कर रहा एन्जॉय, कोई सीख रहा नई-नई चीजें

31 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus Case Nizamuddin Delhi
Baghpat

Lockdown: पश्चिमी यूपी पर मंडराया निजामुद्दीन मरकज का कोरोना संकट, पुलिस ने शुरू की जमातियों की तलाश

31 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रि पर कन्या पूजन से होंगी मां प्रसन्न, करेंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि पर कन्या पूजन से होंगी मां प्रसन्न, करेंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी
निजामुद्दीन मरकज
Delhi NCR

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज के मऊआइमा की थाने वाली मस्जिद से धार्मिक जलसे के लिए भेजी गई थी जमात

31 मार्च 2020

नाला साफ करते चाचा-भतीजा
Moradabad

चाचा-भतीजे ने कंट्रोल रूम में फोन कर मंगाया पान, डीएम ने पकड़कर साफ कराया नाला

31 मार्च 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown News in Hindi: 52 Russians left for Delhi from Rishikesh during lockdown, police stopped
Dehradun

Lockdown Uttarakhand: लॉकडाउन के दौरान बस में ऋषिकेश से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए 52 रूसी नागरिक, पुलिस ने रोका

31 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Baghpat

लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने पर मेरठ पुलिस ने युवकों से लगवाई दंड-बैठक, कराई गधे की सवारी, वीडियो वायरल

31 मार्च 2020

दशाश्वमेध घाट पहले और अब।
Varanasi

कोरोना वायरस: वाराणसी की हर वो जगह जहां रहती थी चहल-पहल, आज वहां पसरा है सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2020

लद्दाख में लॉकडाउन
Jammu

लद्दाख में रुकने लगा कोरोना का कहर, अबतक प्रशासन और लोगों ने जो किया वो किसी नजीर से कम नहीं

31 मार्च 2020

cm yogi meerut visit
Meerut

मेरठ में अस्पतालों सड़कों पर हुई सैनिटाइजिंग, कोरोना पाॅजिटिव के इलाके में लोगों ने बंद किया रास्ता

31 मार्च 2020

कालाबाजारी करने वालों तक पुलिस ग्राहक बनकर पहुंच रही
Kanpur

कानपुर: कालाबाजारी करने वालों तक ग्राहक बनकर पहुंचे आईजी और कमिश्नर, मुनाफाखोरों पर एफआईआर दर्ज

31 मार्च 2020

uppsc
Prayagraj

लॉक डाउन में फंसे पीसीएस मेंस अभ्यर्थियों के आवेदन

31 मार्च 2020

पुलिस ने लोगों को पढ़ाया कोरोना पाठ
Auraiya

बेवजह सड़कों पर घूम रहे लोगों को पुलिस ने पढ़ाया 'कोरोना पाठ', देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2020

कोरोना मरीज हुई ठीक
Agra

#CoronaPositive: आगरा के चिकित्सकों का कमाल, बिना दवा दिए ठीक किया कोरोना मरीज

31 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन का सातवां दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का सातवां दिन: लोगों की हर हरकत पर पुलिस की नजर, देखें कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों का हाल

31 मार्च 2020

खाना देने पहुंची पुलिस
खाना देने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने भूखों तक पहुंचाया भोजन
पुलिस ने भूखों तक पहुंचाया भोजन - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने घर घर पहुंचाया खाना
पुलिस ने घर घर पहुंचाया खाना - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने बांटे खाने के पैकट
पुलिस ने बांटे खाने के पैकट - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस का प्रण कोई नहीं सोएगा भूखा
पुलिस का प्रण कोई नहीं सोएगा भूखा - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited