Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   hamirpur case: father killed his son and hannged with wife

एक साथ उठी पति-पत्नी और डेढ़ साल के बेटे की अर्थी तो वहां मौजूद हर आंख हुई नम, इस जिद ने ली 3 जानें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर, Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 10:13 PM IST
एक साथ उठीं पति पत्नी और बेटे की अर्थी
एक साथ उठीं पति पत्नी और बेटे की अर्थी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर राठ के गुलाबनगर में मासूम बच्चे सहित दंपति के पोस्टमार्टम के बाद सोमवार देर शाम उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। घर से उठीं तीन अर्थियां देख हर आंख में आंसू थे। मासूम बच्चे को दफन किया गया, जबकि दंपति को मुखाग्नि दी गई।

 
एक साथ उठीं पति पत्नी और बेटे की अर्थी
एक साथ उठीं पति पत्नी और बेटे की अर्थी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद परिजनाें में कोहराम मच गया
घटना के बाद परिजनाें में कोहराम मच गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी बेटे और पति की मौत के बाद बदहवास परिजन
पत्नी बेटे और पति की मौत के बाद बदहवास परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जब एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थी तो हर आंख हो गई नम
जब एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थी तो हर आंख हो गई नम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
