एक साथ उठी पति-पत्नी और डेढ़ साल के बेटे की अर्थी तो वहां मौजूद हर आंख हुई नम, इस जिद ने ली 3 जानें

{"_id":"5d3732a58ebc3e6d1e2bd91c","slug":"hamirpur-case-father-killed-his-son-and-hannged-with-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u092e, \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 3 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक साथ उठीं पति पत्नी और बेटे की अर्थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद परिजनाें में कोहराम मच गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी बेटे और पति की मौत के बाद बदहवास परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जब एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थी तो हर आंख हो गई नम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला