दुल्हन के अरमानों की हत्या, आखिर बिना बताए दूल्हा-बराती वापस क्यों चले गए, कोई दरवाजे तक आया ही नहीं

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 06:28 PM IST
शादी का कार्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के औरैया जिले में अरमानों से भरी दुल्हन दूल्हे का इंतजार ही करती रह गई, पर एक भी बराती दुल्हन के दरवाजे नहीं पहुंचा। उसने कितने ख्वाब बुने होंगे इस बारे में भी दूल्हे और उसके परिवार वालों ने रत्ती भर न सोचा। तेहराजपुर गांव में शादी समारोह के दौरान हुए इस हत्याकांड से पूरा गांव दहशत में है। लोग वजह जानने की कोशिश कर रह हैं कि आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि विवाद हत्या में तब्दील हो गया।
शादी का कार्ड
शादी का कार्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुल्हन गीता अपने परिवार की महिलाओं के साथ
दुल्हन गीता अपने परिवार की महिलाओं के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल जहां दूल्हे को मारी गईं गोलियां
मृतक की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल जहां दूल्हे को मारी गईं गोलियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लड़की पक्ष के घर में मातम का माहौल
लड़की पक्ष के घर में मातम का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल जहां दूल्हे को मारी गईं गोलियां
मृतक की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल जहां दूल्हे को मारी गईं गोलियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल जहां दूल्हे को मारी गईं गोलियां
घटनास्थल जहां दूल्हे को मारी गईं गोलियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

