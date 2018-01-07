बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चंद्रशेखर आजाद की 112वीं जयंती पर राज्यपाल बोले 'अखिलेश ने नहीं माना सुझाव'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 09:26 PM IST
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में चंद्रशेखर आजाद की 112 वीं जयंती पर उनकी जन्मस्थली बदरका पहुंचे सूबे के राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने महान क्रांतिकारी की जन्मतिथि को लेकर उठते रहे सवालों पर विराम लगाने की कोशिश की। वह बोले, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने जब आजाद की जयंती कार्यक्रम के बारे में बताया तो पहले आश्चर्य हुआ। उन्होंने जो इतिहास पढ़ा था, उसमें 23 जुलाई 1906 जन्म तिथि है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने शताब्दी वर्ष मनाने का सुझाव नहीं माना था।
