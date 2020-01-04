प्रेमी के घर पहुंची युवती ने काटा हंगामा, बोली शादी करूंगी तो सिर्फ इस से, तभी पटरी पर लेट गया युवक

{"_id":"5e10b6298ebc3e879a409f06","slug":"girl-reached-the-lover-s-house-created-a-ruckus-said-i-will-marry-only-with-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस प्रेमी को पकड़ थाने ले आई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e10b6298ebc3e879a409f06","slug":"girl-reached-the-lover-s-house-created-a-ruckus-said-i-will-marry-only-with-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में घंटों चला हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e10b6298ebc3e879a409f06","slug":"girl-reached-the-lover-s-house-created-a-ruckus-said-i-will-marry-only-with-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में चलती रही पंचायत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e10b6298ebc3e879a409f06","slug":"girl-reached-the-lover-s-house-created-a-ruckus-said-i-will-marry-only-with-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में मौजूद प्रेमी प्रेमिका के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e10b6298ebc3e879a409f06","slug":"girl-reached-the-lover-s-house-created-a-ruckus-said-i-will-marry-only-with-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घंटों थाने में चला हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला