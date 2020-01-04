शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad ›   girl reached the lover's house, created a ruckus, said i will marry only with him

प्रेमी के घर पहुंची युवती ने काटा हंगामा, बोली शादी करूंगी तो सिर्फ इस से, तभी पटरी पर लेट गया युवक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 09:59 PM IST
पुलिस प्रेमी को पकड़ थाने ले आई
1 of 5
पुलिस प्रेमी को पकड़ थाने ले आई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद में एक युवती शुक्रवार को अपने प्रेमी के यहां पहुंच गई। शनिवार सुबह उसके माता-पिता समेत अन्य परिजन भी वहां पहुंच गए। युवती को दबोच लिया और पीटने लगे। जब परिजन पीटते हुए उसे गली में ले आए, तो प्रेमी घर से भागकर ट्रेन की पटरी पर लेट गया। सूचना पर पहुंची यूपी-112 पुलिस युवक को थाने ले गई। कुछ देर में युवती और उसके परिजन भी थाने पहुंच गए।

 
पुलिस प्रेमी को पकड़ थाने ले आई
पुलिस प्रेमी को पकड़ थाने ले आई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में घंटों चला हंगामा
थाने में घंटों चला हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में चलती रही पंचायत
थाने में चलती रही पंचायत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में मौजूद प्रेमी प्रेमिका के परिजन
थाने में मौजूद प्रेमी प्रेमिका के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घंटों थाने में चला हंगामा
घंटों थाने में चला हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
