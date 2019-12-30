शहर चुनें

Rahul Pal quit his foreign job and opened a tissue culture lab, teaching scientific farming

विदेशी नौकरी छोड़ खोली टिशू कल्चर लैब, सिखा रहे वैज्ञानिक खेती, नेपाल तक फैला है कारोबार

सुबोध दुबे, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 06:31 PM IST
टिशू कल्चर लैब
1 of 6
टिशू कल्चर लैब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भले ही अन्नदाता अपने बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा देकर अच्छी नौकरी का ख्वाब संजोते हों, लेकिन फर्रुखाबाद जिले में शृंगीरामपुर के एक लाल ने खेती की ललक में विदेश में मिली नौकरी को ठुकरा दिया। किसानों की तरक्की का सपना संजोए इस लाल ने गांव में ही टिशू कल्चर लैब और पॉली हाउस खोलकर अपना भविष्य बना लिया।

दूसरों को भी रोजगार देकर विदेश की नौकरी से अच्छी आमदनी के साथ ही किसानों को तरक्की की राह बताने में जुटे हैं। वे गांव से ही देश के कई प्रांतों के साथ नेपाल तक कारोबार कर रहे हैं। कमालगंज क्षेत्र के गांव शृंगीरामपुर निवासी शिक्षक गोवर्धन दास पाल के पुत्र राहुल पाल ने एमएससी बायोटेक, एमबीए व एम.फिल की पढ़ाई की।
टिशू कल्चर लैब
टिशू कल्चर लैब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिशू कल्चर लैब
टिशू कल्चर लैब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिशू कल्चर लैब
टिशू कल्चर लैब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिशू कल्चर लैब
टिशू कल्चर लैब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिशू कल्चर लैब
टिशू कल्चर लैब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिशू कल्चर लैब
टिशू कल्चर लैब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
