Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Former BSP leader massacre: constable said to Virendra, Pintu is about to be killed, withdraw money

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: वीरेंद्र से सिपाही बोला था, पिंटू की हत्या होने वाली है, पैसा निकाल लो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2020 12:00 PM IST
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
1 of 5
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के चर्चित पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड में जेल गए आरोपी सिपाही श्याम सुशील मिश्र ने वारदात से पहले ही वीरेंद्र पाल से कहा था कि पिंटू की हत्या होने वाली है। जो पैसा फंसा हो, जल्दी से जल्दी निकाल लो। यह खुलासा सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए एक वीडियो से हुआ है।

 
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर के फूलन देवी से थे संबंध (फाइल फोटो)
मृतक बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर के फूलन देवी से थे संबंध (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड
पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
