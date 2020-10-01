शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Big revelation in Vikas Dubey scandal, former SO Vinay Tiwari and Daroga KK Sharma told shocking truth

विकास दुबे कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, जेल गए पूर्व एसओ विनय तिवारी और दरोगा केके शर्मा ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 01 Oct 2020 09:44 AM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में जेल भेजे गए तत्कालीन चौबेपुर एसओ विनय तिवारी और दरोगा केके शर्मा के बयान बुधवार को एसपी ग्रामीण ने दर्ज किए। दोनों आरोपियों ने खुद को निर्दोष बताया और वारदात में किसी भी तरह से हाथ होने से इंकार किया। कई सवालों पर दोनों फंस भी गए।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news jai bajpai

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बंजी जंपिंग
Dehradun

Unlock-5: ऋषिकेश में आज से लीजिए बंजी जंपिंग का मजा, तस्वीरें देखकर आना चाहेंगे यहां...

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से लगाया गया रक्तदान शिविर
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: कोरोना काल में भी नहीं डिगे 'महादानियों' के कदम, रक्तदान को लेकर उत्साह

1 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
सांसद रवि किशन और सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन को वाई+ श्रेणी की सुरक्षा, बोले- धन्यवाद महाराज जी

1 अक्टूबर 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि: अदालत ने कहा- भक्त होना दावा करने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं, याचिका खारिज

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास पूर्णिमा पर पूजन से मिलेगा मनचाहा फल ! जल्दी कीजिये
astrology

अधिक मास पूर्णिमा पर पूजन से मिलेगा मनचाहा फल ! जल्दी कीजिये
बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File)
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में है भाजपा की जीत की चाभी, अमित शाह ने भी लिया था यहां आशीर्वाद

1 अक्टूबर 2020

भगवान बुद्ध के मुख्य मंदिर परिसर में स्थित पुरावशेष में भरा बारिश का पानी।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: भगवान बुद्ध की महापरिनिर्वाण को दिखाने के सौ इंतजाम, बचाने में हो रहे नाकाम

1 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Covid 19
Gorakhpur

डॉक्टर 'प्रोन वेंटिलेशन' से बचा रहे गंभीर कोरोना मरीजों की जान, जानिए क्या है ये विधि

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अपने बेटे के साथ पाकिस्तानी दंपती।
Chandigarh

बच्चे की चाह में पाक से आया दंपती, 16 माह बाद बेटे संग लौटा, कहा- भारत मां का आशीर्वाद मिला

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग से दहला बागपत, राज्य स्तरीय खिलाड़ी की गोली मारकर हत्या, साथी घायल

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Babri masjid case muslim women celebrate by distributing sweets in Kashi
Uttar Pradesh

ढांचा विध्वंस: काशी में मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने मनाया जश्न, कहा, हिंदू नेताओं को बदनाम करने की साजिश बेनकाब 

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास पूर्णिमा पर पूजन से मिलेगा मनचाहा फल ! जल्दी कीजिये
astrology

अधिक मास पूर्णिमा पर पूजन से मिलेगा मनचाहा फल ! जल्दी कीजिये
Men Eater Leopard Died by Meerut Shooter Gun Fire in pithoragarh uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: मेरठ के शूटर की गोली से ढेर हुआ दो लोगों को निवाला बना चुका आदमखोर तेंदुआ, तस्वीरें...

30 सितंबर 2020

बिटिया की जलती चिता
Aligarh

प्रशासन का दावा- हिंदू रीति रिवाज से परिजनों के सामने हुआ बिटिया का अंतिम संस्कार, जारी किया वीडियो 

30 सितंबर 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

अयोध्या ढांचा विध्वंस मामला: हर तरफ तैनात थी फोर्स, अफसर दफ्तर से करते रहे निगरानी

30 सितंबर 2020

ज्ञानवापी परिक्षेत्र में पुलिस।
Uttar Pradesh

ढांचा विध्वंस मामला: फैसले के बाद काशी के ज्ञानवापी परिक्षेत्र में पुलिस ने बढ़ाई चौकसी, सुरक्षा के कड़े किए इंतजाम

30 सितंबर 2020

सीसीटीवी में कैद घटना।
Chandigarh

साहस को सलाम: सांड ने दादी पर किया हमला, बचाने को 'भिड़' गया पोता, तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2020

हादसे की फोटो
Meerut

भयावह था हादसा, कई घंटे तक थमी रहीं लोगों की सांसें, जान बचाकर भागे पुलिस अफसर, देखें तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2020

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

हाथरस दुष्कर्म कांड पर यूपी में कांग्रेस सड़कों पर... लखनऊ में लाठीचार्ज, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गिरफ्तार

30 सितंबर 2020

Hathras Gangrape Case News in Hindi: Anger And Protest In Uttarakhand Watch Photos
Dehradun

हाथरस कांड: युवती की मौत से पसीजा देवभूमि का दिल, गुस्साए लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरों में देखें...

30 सितंबर 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गश्त करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

अयोध्या ढांचा विध्वंस पर 28 साल बाद आया फैसला, गोरखपुर में चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात, वीडियो

30 सितंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ अपने मित्र संदीप बिष्ट के साथ ऋषिकेश में।(फाइल)
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: कॉलेज के दिनों में ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, जानिए किस वजह से छोड़ा था घर

30 सितंबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
Agra

वृंदावनः नवरात्र में भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी, कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का करेंगे पालन

30 सितंबर 2020

फैसला आने के बाद जश्न मनाते संत
Ayodhya

तस्वीरों में देखें अयोध्या का माहौल, ढांचा विध्वंस के फैसले पर संतों ने जताई खुशी, मिठाइयां बांटी

30 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
अमर की शादी में पहुंचा था दरोगा केके शर्मा
अमर की शादी में पहुंचा था दरोगा केके शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited