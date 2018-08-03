बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब बाढ़ पीडितों को मिलेगा मुआवजा, आपदा राहत कोष से की जाएगी पीड़ितों की सहायता
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Aug 2018 03:36 PM IST
अगर बरसात या बाढ़ के कारण किसी का मकान दो दिन भी जलमग्न रहता है तो वह आपदा राहत कोष से मुआवजा ले सकता है। आपदा पीड़ितों की आर्थिक मदद के लिए श्रेणी तय है। इसमें बताया गया है कि किस तरह के पीड़ित को कितना मुआवजा मिलेगा। कानपुर के एडीएम फाइनेंस संजय सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि मुआवजा राशि वितरण के लिए कोई पात्रता तय नहीं है। यह राशि हर पीड़ित को दी जा सकती है।
