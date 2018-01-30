अपना शहर चुनें

भारत में भी पूर्णरूप से दिखाई देगा 'साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण', नकारात्मक ऊर्जा से खुद को बचाएं

राहुल दुबे, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 02:12 PM IST
31 जनवरी को पड़ने वाला खग्रास चंद्र ग्रहण विश्व के अन्य हिस्सों के साथ भारत में भी पूर्णरूप से दिखाई देगा। वैदिक आचार्य पंडित पवन शुक्ला ने बताया चंद्रग्रहण की अवधि 3 घंटे 7 मिनट की होगी। पूर्णिमा तिथि होने के कारण भगवान शिव और भगवान विष्णु की उपासना के लिए सुबह 8:28 बजे तक का समय सही माना जा रहा है। इस दिन पूरे 12 घंटों तक भगवान के दर्शन करना अशुभ माना जाएगा। 
 
