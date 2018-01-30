बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत में भी पूर्णरूप से दिखाई देगा 'साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण', नकारात्मक ऊर्जा से खुद को बचाएं
राहुल दुबे, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 02:12 PM IST
31 जनवरी को पड़ने वाला खग्रास चंद्र ग्रहण विश्व के अन्य हिस्सों के साथ भारत में भी पूर्णरूप से दिखाई देगा। वैदिक आचार्य पंडित पवन शुक्ला ने बताया चंद्रग्रहण की अवधि 3 घंटे 7 मिनट की होगी। पूर्णिमा तिथि होने के कारण भगवान शिव और भगवान विष्णु की उपासना के लिए सुबह 8:28 बजे तक का समय सही माना जा रहा है। इस दिन पूरे 12 घंटों तक भगवान के दर्शन करना अशुभ माना जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a702b9b4f1c1b8a268b7471","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-the-year-will-be-completely-visible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.