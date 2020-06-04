शहर चुनें
यूपी: हालात से ऊब चुकी थी महिला सिपाही, शादी के बाद से खुश न रहने पर उठाया आत्मघाती कदम, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 12:15 AM IST
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो)
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया जिले के बिधूना कोतवाली में तैनात महिला सिपाही हालात से ऊब चुकी थी। इसी के चलते मंगलवार को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। इस बात का जिक्र उसने चार पेज के सुसाइड नोट में किया है। बुधवार को आई पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में मौत का कारण दम घुटना पाया गया है। उधर, महिला सिपाही शालू की मां का आरोप है कि उसका पति उसे खुश नहीं रखता था।
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो)
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो)
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में की थी महिला सिपाही ने शादी
लॉकडाउन में की थी महिला सिपाही ने शादी - फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते मृतका सिपाही के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मृतका सिपाही के परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद फफक कर रोई शालू की बहन
घटना के बाद फफक कर रोई शालू की बहन - फोटो : amar ujala
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो)
शालू गिरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
