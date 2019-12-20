शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   fatehpur sexual harassment victim Parents cried with pyre

फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड: चिता से लिपट कर रोए माता-पिता, हर कोई रोया, मां बोली- उसे हमेशा...

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 09:54 AM IST
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
1 of 5
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद आग के हवाले की गई युवती ने कानपुर स्थित हैलट अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। मौत हो गई है। फतेहपुर जिला प्रशासन युवती का शव आने की हर पल की लोकेशन गुरुवार सुबह से लेने में जुटा रहा। सहायक एएसपी चक्रेश मिश्रा कानपुर में मौजूद रहे। लोकेशन मिलते ही छिवली बार्डर पर औंग थानेदार राकेश मौर्या की गाड़ी लग गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sexual harassment sexual harassment victim burnt alive misdeed in fatehpur victim death
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने तोड़ा दम
Fatehpur

उन्नाव के बाद फतेहपुर की निर्भया भी हारी जिंदगी की जंग, केरोसिन डालकर जलाया था, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

19 दिसंबर 2019

रीजनल स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम के पिछले प्रवेश द्वार के पास की दीवार
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी के शहर में तीन साल से 'भूत' का साया, दिन में बनती दीवार, रात में गिरना तय

20 दिसंबर 2019

इस जेल में दी गई थी राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को फांसी
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में यहां दी गई थी राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को फांसी, जेल की कोठरी भी मौजूद, फांसीघर भी

20 दिसंबर 2019

Chandigarh

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ मुस्लिम समुदाय की रैली, तस्वीरों में देखें विरोध प्रदर्शन

20 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामचंद्रन घाट पर चिता के पास खड़े कांग्रेसी व सपा नेता 
रामचंद्रन घाट पर चिता के पास खड़े कांग्रेसी व सपा नेता  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
