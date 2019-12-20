फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड: चिता से लिपट कर रोए माता-पिता, हर कोई रोया, मां बोली- उसे हमेशा...

{"_id":"5dfc4ceb8ebc3e881b4c2eeb","slug":"fatehpur-sexual-harassment-victim-parents-cried-with-pyre","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामचंद्रन घाट पर चिता के पास खड़े कांग्रेसी व सपा नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला