Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Farrukhabad: The help of Subhash's friends also turned out to be useless

फर्रुखाबादः सुभाष के दोस्त की मदद भी निकली बेकार, दरवाजे के नीचे से पौव्वा लेकर पिया और करता रहा बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 12:36 AM IST
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद बच्चों को बंधक मुक्त कराने के लिए देर रात पुलिस ने सुभाष के दोस्तों को बुलवाया और दरवाजा खुलवाने का प्रयास कराया। सुभाष ने दरवाजा तो नहीं खोला, लेकिन दरवाजे के नीचे खाली जगह से दोस्त से पौव्वा लेकर शराब पी। सुभाष की पत्नी भी उसके दोस्त से दरवाजे के पास बात करती रही। 

 
