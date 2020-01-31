फर्रुखाबादः सुभाष के दोस्त की मदद भी निकली बेकार, दरवाजे के नीचे से पौव्वा लेकर पिया और करता रहा बात

{"_id":"5e3326738ebc3e4adc1ef390","slug":"farrukhabad-the-help-of-subhash-s-friends-also-turned-out-to-be-useless","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094c\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3326738ebc3e4adc1ef390","slug":"farrukhabad-the-help-of-subhash-s-friends-also-turned-out-to-be-useless","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094c\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम (दाएं) और घायल बालू देव (बाएं)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3326738ebc3e4adc1ef390","slug":"farrukhabad-the-help-of-subhash-s-friends-also-turned-out-to-be-useless","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094c\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3326738ebc3e4adc1ef390","slug":"farrukhabad-the-help-of-subhash-s-friends-also-turned-out-to-be-useless","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094c\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3326738ebc3e4adc1ef390","slug":"farrukhabad-the-help-of-subhash-s-friends-also-turned-out-to-be-useless","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094c\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला