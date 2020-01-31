मां ने माथा चूम कर पूछा बेटा सुभाष ने पीटा तो नहीं तो फफक कर रो उठा बच्चा, सुनाई डर भरी दास्तां

{"_id":"5e3348178ebc3e8d4304869a","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-9-hours-accused-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e \u091a\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने कलेजे के टुकड़ों को देख आई जान में जान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e3348178ebc3e8d4304869a","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-9-hours-accused-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e \u091a\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने कलेजे के टुकड़ों को देख आई जान में जान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e3348178ebc3e8d4304869a","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-9-hours-accused-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e \u091a\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने कलेजे के टुकड़ों को देख आई जान में जान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e3348178ebc3e8d4304869a","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-9-hours-accused-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e \u091a\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने कलेजे के टुकड़ों को देख आई जान में जान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e3348178ebc3e8d4304869a","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-9-hours-accused-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e \u091a\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला