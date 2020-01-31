फर्रुखाबाद: ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष

{"_id":"5e3343b38ebc3e4b2b120ac9","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-12-hours-accused-killed-all-kids-rescued-safely","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0908\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0935 \u0939\u0925\u094c\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u0947\u091f, \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष
- फोटो : amar ujala
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिरफिरे ने 11 घंटों से 21 बच्चों को बना रखा बंधक
- फोटो : amar ujala