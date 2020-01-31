मासूमों की सिसकियों से भी नहीं पिघला हैवान का दिल, जहां बच्चों को बंधक बनाया वहीं पीता रहा शराब

{"_id":"5e333e0f8ebc3e680f4c2ae0","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-12-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद में बंधक बनाए गए सभी 23 बच्चों को पुलिस ने 12 घंटे बाद छुड़ाया
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e333e0f8ebc3e680f4c2ae0","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-12-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंधक बनाए गए सभी 23 बच्चों को पुलिस ने 11 घंटे बाद छुड़ाया
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e333e0f8ebc3e680f4c2ae0","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-12-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e333e0f8ebc3e680f4c2ae0","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-12-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिरफिरे ने 11 घंटों से 21 बच्चों को बना रखा बंधक
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e333e0f8ebc3e680f4c2ae0","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-horror-ends-after-12-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala