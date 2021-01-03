पशु प्रेम: किसान ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी, 200 लोगों को खिलाई दावत, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ff1fa138ebc3e3fc432b91a","slug":"example-of-animal-love-in-mahoba-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0936\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0921\u0949\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091b\u0920\u0940, 200 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंड बाजों की धुन पर जमकर थिरके लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुआं पूजन भी हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला