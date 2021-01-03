शहर चुनें
पशु प्रेम: किसान ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी, 200 लोगों को खिलाई दावत, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 10:56 PM IST
किसान ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी
किसान ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महोबा जिले के श्रीनगर में विकास खंड कबरई के सलारपुर गांव में एक किसान ने पशु प्रेम की अनूठी मिसाल पेश की है। उसने अपनी पालतू कुतिया के पांच पिल्लों की छठी (कुआं पूजन) विधि-विधान से की। बैंडबाजों के साथ नाच गाने का प्रोग्राम हुआ।
