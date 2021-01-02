शहर चुनें
चक्रवाती हवाओं ने बदला मौसम, पारा चढ़ा, ओले पड़ने के आसार, विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 09:47 PM IST
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
1 of 5
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजस्थान और झारखंड से आने वाली विपरीत चक्रवाती हवाओं के टकराने से शनिवार को प्रदेश के मध्य क्षेत्र में मौसम में अचानक परिवर्तन आ गया है। जिससे दिन और रात के तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी शुरू हो गई है।
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
