छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले, 11 महीने बाद साथियों से मिल चहके छात्र, बैंड-बाजा, फूल बरसाकर हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत

shikha Pandey
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: शिखा पांडेय
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 10:23 PM IST
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले
1 of 5
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
याद है मार्च 2019 में स्कूल बंद हुआ था, पूरे 11 महीने बाद एक दूसरे को फेस टू फेस देख पा रहे हैं। ऐसा लग रहा है कि न जाने कितना समय हो गया। शीलिंग हाउस स्कूल में आठवीं कक्षा की छात्रा हर्षिता सहेली से मिली तो चहकते हुए यह बोल पड़ी।

11 महीने बाद बुधवार को छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खोले गए। हालांकि छात्रों की संख्या काफी कम रही, लेकिन जितने छात्र आएं, वे बेहद खुश और उत्साहित दिखे। स्कूल प्रबंधकों ने भी लंबे समय बाद स्कूल आए छात्र-छात्राओं का स्वागत किया।
 
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूल बरसाकर हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत
फूल बरसाकर हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंड-बाजा से हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत
बैंड-बाजा से हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
