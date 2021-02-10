छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले, 11 महीने बाद साथियों से मिल चहके छात्र, बैंड-बाजा, फूल बरसाकर हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत

{"_id":"60240a0e4ba29279be45b4d0","slug":"emotional-meeting-with-friends-after-11-months","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0920\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947, 11 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091a\u0939\u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092b\u0942\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छठवीं से आठवीं तक के स्कूल खुले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूल बरसाकर हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत
बैंड-बाजा से हुआ छात्रों का स्वागत
