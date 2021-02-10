यूपी: गोकशी की झूठी सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस, पूछताछ पर सूचना देने वाला हुआ बेहोश

{"_id":"6023d50fc64fbf3bbc341252","slug":"police-ran-on-false-information-about-gokshi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0915\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेहोश शकील को लेकर जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर क्षेत्रियों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला