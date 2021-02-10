शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Auraiya ›   Police ran on false information about Gokshi

यूपी: गोकशी की झूठी सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस, पूछताछ पर सूचना देने वाला हुआ बेहोश

shikha Pandey
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया Published by: शिखा पांडेय
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 06:28 PM IST
बेहोश शकील को लेकर जाते लोग
1 of 5
बेहोश शकील को लेकर जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में औरैया जिले के बिधूना में गोकशी की झूठी सूचना से बुधवार को कुदरकोट गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच पूछताछ की तो सूचना देने वाला बेहोश हो गया।
