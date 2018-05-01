बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सलमान, आमिर के बाद अब अनुराग कश्यप बनाएंगे पहलवान पर फिल्म, इस शहर में होगी शूटिंग
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 12:43 PM IST
अलग तरह की कहानियों पर फिल्म बनाकर युवाओं की पसंद बन चुके बॉलीवुड के फेमस फिल्म डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप एक बार फिर यूपी में अपनी नई फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू करने वाले हैं। सलमान, आमिर के बाद अब अनुराग ने पहलवान के जीवन पर फिल्म बनाने की तैयारी कर ली है। फिल्म की शूटिंग कानपुर की तमाम लोकेशन्स में होनी है।
