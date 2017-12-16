बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राहुल की ताजपोशी पर डिप्टी सीएम ने शुभकामनाओं संग खोला आरोपों का पिटारा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
Deputy Chief Minister charged with good wishes on Rahul Gandhi
{"_id":"5a34c8664f1c1b86698c1e47","slug":"deputy-chief-minister-charged-with-good-wishes-on-rahul-gandhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:10 PM IST
आखिर शनिवार का दिन कांग्रेस के युवराज राहुल गांधी के लिए नई सुबह के साथ एक नई जिम्मेदारी लेकर आया। वैसे तो राहुल के नाम पर मोहर तो लग ही गई थी लेकिन उसका ऐलान होना बांकी था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a34ba0e4f1c1bc9678c2144","slug":"all-about-rahul-gandhi-educational-qualification-changed-name-to-hide-identity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947-\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 49\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1b4c528b9c17","slug":"what-nirbhaya-s-juvenile-accused-is-doing-after-releasing-from-juvenile-home-know-everything-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!