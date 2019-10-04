यूपी: बंदूक का निशाना चूकने पर डिग्री कालेज संचालक के चेहरे को गड़ासे से काटा, लाश से बह रहा था खून

{"_id":"5d963fa48ebc3e015966508d","slug":"degree-college-operator-s-face-was-severely-cut-when-he-missed-the-gun-target","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u00a0\u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0942\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की छानबीन करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला