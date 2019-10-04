शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Kanpur   Degree college operator's face was severely cut when he missed the gun target

यूपी: बंदूक का निशाना चूकने पर डिग्री कालेज संचालक के चेहरे को गड़ासे से काटा, लाश से बह रहा था खून

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 12:12 AM IST
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
1 of 5
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में पनकी थाना क्षेत्र के दमगड़ा गांव में डिग्री कालेज संचालक श्रवण कुमार पाल (55) की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में गोली लगने की पुष्टि नहीं हुई। बंदूक का निशाना चूकने पर हत्यारों ने श्रवण के सिर व चेहरे पर गड़ासे से वार पर वार कर उनको मार डाला।

 
murder news up news news in up hindi news
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की छानबीन करती पुलिस
घटना की छानबीन करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
