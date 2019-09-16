शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Dacoit babuli and lavlesh kol died in gang war

यूपी-एमपी में बजता था इनके नाम का डंका, कुछ ऐसा रहा कुख्यात डाकू बबुली-लवलेश के खात्मे का सफर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 09:49 PM IST
डाकू बबुली-लवलेश की मौत
1 of 5
डाकू बबुली-लवलेश की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली व लवलेश के मारे जाने का घटनाक्रम बेहद नाटकीय भी रहा। दो दिन से मप्र पुलिस अधिकारी मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ किए रहे। इस दौरान वह अपने आपरेशन में जुटे रहे। खबर तो मिल गई कि बबुली गैंग में गैंगवार हो गया शायद इसके बाद ही पुलिस टीमें सक्रिय हुईं। सतना मप्र का भारी पुलिस बल से लेकर चित्रकूट यूपी के पुलिस अधिकारी भी रविवार की शाम को मय फोर्स पहुंचे लेकिन किसी ने भी कुछ जवाब नहीं दिया।
babuli kol babuli kol daku up news lavlesh kol
