बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दाेस्त के साथ मिठाई खाते समय अा गई नींद, जब उठी ताे निकल पड़ी चीख
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
man raped girl in uttar pradesh orai district
{"_id":"5a3a88744f1c1b96368b5aad","slug":"man-raped-girl-in-uttar-pradesh-orai-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0905\u093e \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u092c \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0928\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 09:29 PM IST
यूपी के उरई में दुष्कर्म का एक एेसा मामला सामने अाया है जिसे सुनने के बाद अापकाे यकीन नहीं हाेगा। एक युवक ने महिला दाेस्त काे पहले ताे मिठाई खिलाकर सुला दिया अाैर माैका मिलते ही उसका रेप कर दिया। युवती जब उठी ताे खुद की हालत देखकर उसकी चीख निकल पड़ी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3a7cd24f1c1ba7668bb4a0","slug":"after-getting-life-imprisonment-suhaib-ilyasi-said-in-court-that-he-has-not-committed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u0902\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940\u00a0\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"598d816f4f1c1b914d8b4b4e","slug":"ias-officer-mukesh-pandey-suicide-and-her-wife-first-reaction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3911054f1c1b4c528ba729","slug":"high-profile-sex-racket-exposed-in-gurugram-of-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!