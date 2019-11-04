शहर चुनें

150 वकीलों पर एफआईआर के बाद बवाल, इंस्पेक्टर को पीटा, सीओ की गाड़ी तोड़ी, पथराव-जाम

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 09:52 PM IST
कानपुर में वकीलों का बवाल
कानपुर में वकीलों का बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में नौबस्ता के रेस्टोरेंट में दो दिन पहले हुए बवाल के बाद दर्ज एफआईआर के विरोध में सोमवार को सिविल लाइन में वकीलों के प्रदर्शन के दौरान बवाल हो गया। एसएसपी दफ्तर पर पथराव कर सीसीटीवी कैमरे तोड़ दिए गए। महिला थाने के सामने इंस्पेक्टर और ट्रैफिक सिपाही को पीटकर सीओ जीआरपी की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ की गई।

महिला थाने की पुलिसकर्मियोें ने मोर्चा संभालकर बवालियों को खदेड़ा। वीआईपी रोड पर ढाई घंटे तक जाम लगाकर अराजकता चलती रही, लेकिन पुलिस के आला अफसर नदारद रहे। सुबह करीब 11 बजे शताब्दी गेट के पास जुटे सैकड़ों वकील पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। जानकारी पर एसएसपी दफ्तर के भीतर फोर्स बुलाया गया।
